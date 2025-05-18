Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4,500.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,500.00 to C$5,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,500.00 to C$5,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.70 price target on Constellation Software and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$5,066.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4,741.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4,661.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$3,660.53 and a 12 month high of C$5,300.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

