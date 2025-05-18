RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.60.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

RNR opened at $246.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $208.98 and a one year high of $300.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,009.16. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,882,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,278,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,049,000 after acquiring an additional 676,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,509,000 after acquiring an additional 92,825 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,969,000 after acquiring an additional 182,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,298,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,003,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

