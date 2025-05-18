SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on SM shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $41.00 price target on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $24.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.17. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 663.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,884,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,779 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,005,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SM Energy by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,873,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after buying an additional 1,178,397 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,207,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,057,000 after buying an additional 1,088,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,363,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

