NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

NL Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NL opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.36. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 38.69%.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other NL Industries news, Director Kevin B. Kramer bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $42,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $61,616.50. The trade was a 228.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 311.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NL Industries by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in NL Industries by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 162,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in NL Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Stories

