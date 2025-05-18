Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE RIO opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $2.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

