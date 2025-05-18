TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,490.20.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,422.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,360.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,324.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,488.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,147 shares in the company, valued at $127,042,177.34. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total value of $7,200,768.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,355,659.64. The trade was a 20.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,485 shares of company stock valued at $208,214,992. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

