Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.11% of Liquidia worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $191,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,119.40. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $25,185.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,005.28. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,138 shares of company stock worth $450,233. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LQDA shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Liquidia from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Liquidia Stock Down 2.2%

LQDA stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

