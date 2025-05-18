Focus Partners Wealth Sells 9,899 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.