Focus Partners Wealth Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $99.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.57. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

