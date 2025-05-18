Focus Partners Wealth Buys 27,667 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 144.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,747,000 after acquiring an additional 877,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,097,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,638,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,714 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.68.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

