Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.06. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.00%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.