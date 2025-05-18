SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 996.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.
NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $79.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
