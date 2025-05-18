Focus Partners Wealth Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 141.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 95.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $60.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

