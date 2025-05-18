Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 1,249 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $170,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,955.65. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,447 shares of company stock worth $386,654. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VRSN opened at $283.14 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.79 and a 1 year high of $288.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.11.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.