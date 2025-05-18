Focus Partners Wealth Buys 827 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in PulteGroup by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.12. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

