Focus Partners Wealth Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 323,085 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.26.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $333,873.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,981.18. This represents a 26.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $924,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,441.76. This represents a 30.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,916. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.