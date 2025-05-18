Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 16,871 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,302,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after buying an additional 9,308,940 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,131,000 after buying an additional 2,347,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,438,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ACI opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

