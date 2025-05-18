Focus Partners Wealth Has $1.44 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $3,065,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.54.

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $2,966,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,389.08. This trade represents a 23.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $13,451,522.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 466,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,373,399.05. This trade represents a 21.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,867 shares of company stock valued at $60,517,652. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDOG stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

