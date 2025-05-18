Focus Partners Wealth Raises Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 235.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,946,072,000 after buying an additional 1,415,934 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $992,204,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 16,803,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,169,000 after buying an additional 622,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,575,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,241,000 after buying an additional 59,956 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TD. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.1%

TD stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

