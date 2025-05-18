Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,639 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.30% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000.

Shares of MUST opened at $20.09 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

