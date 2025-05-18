Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 109,842 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth about $12,463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 30,828 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 359,732 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Heather C. Getz sold 65,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $144,003.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,402.80. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Devivo sold 320,215 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $781,324.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,249,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,485.16. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFLY opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.59. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 129.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. Analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFLY has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Butterfly Network from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

