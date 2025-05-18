Focus Partners Wealth Acquires Shares of 54,580 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,145,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,552 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,068,000 after buying an additional 871,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,439,000 after acquiring an additional 881,450 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $84,426,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,133,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

