Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $306,000 Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 81,535 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 471,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIMX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $8.26 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.51%.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

