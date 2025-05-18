Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 25,235 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,235 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,315,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $3,162,000. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after buying an additional 993,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.85 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Northland Securities cut Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

