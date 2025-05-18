Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,727 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TFS Financial by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 142,291 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFSL stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $15.00.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.57%.

In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $288,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,523.92. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Rubino sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,354.86. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

