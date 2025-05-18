HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HIVE. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $366.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

