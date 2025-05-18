OS Therapies’ (OSTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OSTX. Maxim Group upped their target price on OS Therapies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on OS Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OS Therapies stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. OS Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91.

In other news, major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,664,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,398. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OS Therapies stock. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) by 172.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,956 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 1.38% of OS Therapies worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

