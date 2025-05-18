Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xperi
Xperi Stock Down 3.4%
Institutional Trading of Xperi
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Xperi by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 248,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Xperi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
About Xperi
Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.
Read More
