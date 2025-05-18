Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Xperi has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Xperi by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 248,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Xperi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

