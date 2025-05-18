Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of LWAY opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million.

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $235,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,471,398.73. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,251,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,075,643.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,740. Corporate insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

