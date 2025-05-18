IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.76.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $142.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average of $185.86. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $135.97 and a 12 month high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

