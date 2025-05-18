GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Insider Sells $5,759,058.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $5,759,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sytse Sijbrandij also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $4,655,682.00.

GitLab Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 174.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

