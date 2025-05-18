Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $8,317,363.86 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $8,317,363.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,452,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,829,543.82. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0%

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.