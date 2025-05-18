Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $8,317,363.86 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $8,317,363.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,452,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,829,543.82. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0%
iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $18.70.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ITOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
