Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $7,797,358.40 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.85, for a total value of $7,797,358.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,432,232.60. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.68, for a total value of $7,997,989.12.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92.

On Thursday, April 10th, Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $249,010.25.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total value of $6,145,690.88.

On Monday, March 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $6,101,164.48.

On Thursday, February 27th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $7,597,775.36.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $7,511,341.76.

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NET stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.92. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DZ Bank lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Cloudflare by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

