Jitendra Mohan Sells 75,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $6,817,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,131,250. This represents a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jitendra Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 8th, Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $5,328,750.00.
- On Wednesday, February 19th, Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $31,389,366.80.
Astera Labs Stock Down 1.8%
ALAB stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 3,155.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALAB. Northland Securities raised Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Northland Capmk raised Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.