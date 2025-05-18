Jitendra Mohan Sells 75,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $6,817,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,131,250. This represents a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jitendra Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 8th, Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $5,328,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $31,389,366.80.

Astera Labs Stock Down 1.8%

ALAB stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 3,155.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALAB. Northland Securities raised Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Northland Capmk raised Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

