Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Tower Semiconductor worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $41.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $358.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSEM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

