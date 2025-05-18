D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 188,110 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,110 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5,003.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 993.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $267.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

