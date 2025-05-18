Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO Sells $11,639,849.43 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) CEO William J. Lansing sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,147.97, for a total value of $11,639,849.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,782,758.10. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $2,199.97 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.72 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,915.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,985.51.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,030.00 to $2,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,299.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.