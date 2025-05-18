Deutsche Bank AG Buys 103,564 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 280.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,564 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,016.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 119,820 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $62.81 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $485,052.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $902,898. The trade was a 34.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,713 over the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on URBN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

