D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 36,698 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,698 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.59% of AdvanSix worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on AdvanSix in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AdvanSix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th.

AdvanSix Stock Up 1.1%

ASIX opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.40. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $329.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.15 million. Analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,713.12. The trade was a 9.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

