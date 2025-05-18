B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

B2Gold stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

