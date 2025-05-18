D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 193.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371,705 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.54% of Nextdoor worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nextdoor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,609,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,258 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,733,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,781 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,967,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Nextdoor Price Performance

NYSE KIND opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,005.40. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

