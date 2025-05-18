Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc Acquires 650,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $17,459,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,131,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,822,984.46. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 750,000 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.78 per share, with a total value of $20,085,000.00.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after acquiring an additional 506,622 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 1,053.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 407,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 372,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

