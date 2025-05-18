Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 35,714,284 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $24,999,998.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,313,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,519,491.30. The trade was a 262.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 27,137 shares of company stock worth $13,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 20,670.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

