XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $18.00 price objective on shares of XPeng and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get XPeng alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on XPeng

XPeng Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.64. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $27.16.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. Research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. TMT General Partner Ltd purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,501,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 1,215.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.