Insider Selling: Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Sells $43,350,309.34 in Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $43,350,309.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,690.66. This trade represents a 96.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AR opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AR shares. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

