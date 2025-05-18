Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPO from $148.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on XPO and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on XPO from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on XPO in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $128.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. XPO has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.96.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in XPO by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

