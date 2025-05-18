Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCS. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Marcus stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $543.00 million, a PE ratio of -50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Marcus had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $148.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.50 million. Research analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

