Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

NUVB has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jones Trading assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 0.7%

NUVB opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $763.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.42. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Hung purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,781,054 shares in the company, valued at $95,225,307.48. This trade represents a 0.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. This represents a 62.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 366,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after buying an additional 4,913,820 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.