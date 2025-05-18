Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NBR opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $287.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($4.86). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $742.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

