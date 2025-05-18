Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $154.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd ( NYSE:TEN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Tsakos Energy Navigation at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

